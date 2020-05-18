The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deshaun A. Wilson, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 35 W. 15th St. on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted T’Keyah R. Barze, 21, of 35 W. 15th St., No. 1, in her residence.
- Jason A. Adams, 39, of 1652 Fairfax Ave., was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his wife, Rebecca M. Gotto, 34, at their residence while a child was present.
Ryan M. Steil, 32, of 3100 Oak View Court, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of University Avenue on a charge of assault and a warrant charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Court documents state that the assault occurred when Steil spit on Daverbalus A. Clark Jr., 21, a security guard at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, on Friday.