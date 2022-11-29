While DuRide started as essentially a transportation service for doctor’s appointments, Executive Director Greg Orwoll says his organization keeps people alive in more ways than one.
“We’ve literally heard from people, ‘This program saves my life,’” Orwoll said. “It lets folks stay engaged, and keep in control of their own health, and that’s huge.”
Drivers for the Dubuque-based nonprofit volunteer as on-call drivers for older adults who either can’t or choose not to drive. With the exception of Orwoll and a few administrative staff, the organization is entirely volunteer-run.
While the program does have a $45 annual membership fee, and rides are $6 each, clients receiving any kind of public assistance automatically see their fees cut in half. Some 20% of clients pay a subsidized rate or don’t pay at all, with the help of fundraising and financial support from the City of Dubuque, United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and other groups.
Founded in 2008, DuRide has some 140 volunteers serving 245 clients, known as members. Drivers make an average of seven rides a month, with an average ride time of 20 minutes.
While Orwoll estimates about half of all trips are to medical appointments ranging from physical therapy to routine checkups, he emphasizes the other half of trips as the important ones — such as trips to church on Sundays or to dinner with friends.
“Is spending time with my buddies a big thing?” Orwoll said. “Medically no, but socially, that interaction with their community is their lifeblood.”
He pointed to the social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as proof. While DuRide drastically scaled back services during in the pandemic’s early days, the organization found new ways to continue to serve clients. DuRide arranged door-to-door grocery deliveries and made personal welfare calls — 10,000 in 2020 alone.
Another endeavor was a birthday card club where dozens of volunteers write cards to clients on their birthdays. A 100-year-old client told Orwoll the cards made for the best birthday since she was 12. She didn’t think that many people knew she existed.
Presently, Orwoll estimates the organization has returned to two-thirds of its pre-COVID ridership, with clients returning “slowly but surely.”
Drivers often form personal relationships with their regular clients.
Kathy Klein, who joined DuRide as a volunteer in spring 2009 and has been driving ever since, became friends with the woman she has been driving to church every Sunday for years.
“Over the span of that many years, and even though it’s only 15 minutes every Sunday, you get to know the person and know their family,” Klein said.
Orwoll credits his drivers’ generosity as key to the organization’s success, reflected in DuRide’s mileage reimbursement policy.
It has one, but, according to Orwoll, no one ever has asked them to pay for gas.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
