Dubuque emergency responders confirm that a body has been located this morning in the Mississippi River.
“We do have a body in the water,” said Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch. “We don’t have confirmation as far as identification.”
Police officers were restricting access to the portion of the Mississippi Riverwalk that includes the gazebo in the Port of Dubuque, and the Dubuque Fire Department rescue boat was seen leaving the Ice Harbor to presumably head toward the location.
Police received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that a 31-year-old man had fallen into the river near Schmitt Harbor.
Authorities searched the area Saturday night, Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate him.
Authorities have not released his name.