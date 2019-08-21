CASSVILLE, Wis. – A former chief financial officer for a Cassville company recently entered a guilty plea to wire fraud.
Curtis A. Tarver, 54, of Spring Grove, Minn., “devised and participated in a scheme to embezzle money” from Rapid Die and Molding Company in Cassville and its sister company, Hawley Products in Paducah, Ky., according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
A government investigation revealed that from 2006 until January 2018, Tarver embezzled approximately $1023,000 from the companies, according to the release.
The release states that as the CFO, Tarver was responsible for handling all financial matters for the companies, including, but not limited to, disbursing payments, depositing and transferring funds, and balancing bank accounts.
Authorities said Tarver embezzled money by using the companies’ credit cards and checks to make personal purchases, issuing the companies’ checks to himself, transferring the companies’ funds to his personal bank accounts using PayPal and using direct transfers from the companies’ bank accounts to his personal bank accounts.
The government’s investigation revealed that Tarver used the embezzled funds for a variety of personal expenditures, including home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel, and dining. Tarver also provided the embezzled funds directly to other people as gifts or loans.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson scheduled sentencing for 1 p.m. on Dec. 5.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cassville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner handled the prosecution.