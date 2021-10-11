Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this week’s update from Dubuque, we will have additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A local firm offering architectural and engineering services is settling into a new location in a vibrant part of downtown Dubuque.
Origin Design moved into its new home at 137 Main St. in the late summer, according to President and CEO Pat Ready. The firm occupies the bulk of the building’s first floor and the entirety of the second and third, with more than 50 of its employees working out of the space overall.
Company leaders believe the new digs are raising the firm’s level of exposure.
“The increased awareness we are seeing has been great,” said Brenda Ritt, director of marketing. “It has been great being in one of the most vibrant areas of town. Between that and the rebranding, we are certainly getting noticed a lot more.”
Formerly known as IIW, Origin Design adopted its current name earlier this year.
Origin, which previously was headquartered on Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque, conducted renovations on its new home before moving in.
“The building has some really fantastic bones, but we wanted to put our own stamp on it as well,” Ready said.
Extensive work was conducted on the first floor, which includes a vast gathering space where co-workers can grab lunch, collaborate on projects or take in a view of Main Street.
Origin shares the building with Platinum Supplemental Insurance, which occupies the upper floors of the structure.
Ready noted that one of the building’s lesser-known amenities can be found on the rooftop, where one can take in an expansive view of downtown Dubuque and the riverfront area. The viewpoint also serves as a sort of library of the company’s accomplishments.
“From up there, you can see a bunch of different things we have worked on over the years — buildings, pump stations, museums, roadways … a bunch of different project types,” said Ready.
Origin employs about 75 people overall. In addition to its Dubuque operations, it has offices in Shullsburg, Wis., and Davenport, Iowa. It can be reached at 563-556-2464.