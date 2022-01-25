The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported on Monday:

  • David M. McKenna, 36, of 2365 University Ave., No. 11, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of money and other items worth $1,403 at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
  • Midas Muffler, 1720 John F. Kennedy Road, reported a theft by false pretenses or swindling resulting in the loss of $997 between Jan. 10 and 8 a.m. Thursday at the business.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.