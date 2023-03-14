It doesn’t show up on meteorological charts, but a new season has arrived — bracket season.
March Madness is here as the 84th annual NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off tonight with the first of two consecutive nights of First Four play-in games. Teams from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin begin tourney play Thursday and Friday, March 16-17.
The 41st edition of the women’s tourney begins with First Four play-in games Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16. Teams from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin will play in that tournament, too.
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake, Illinois and Marquette appear in both the men’s and women’s brackets, while Northwestern made the men’s tournament.
Here is a fan’s guide to this year’s bracket season, including tuning in to the games.
ON THE AIR
Men’s tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.
The Iowa men play Auburn at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March 16, on TNT. The Iowa State men play the winner of the Mississippi State/Pittsburgh play-in game at 2:10 p.m. Friday, March 17, on truTV.
The Final Four and national championship games will be played in Houston and air on CBS.
Women’s tournament games will be broadcast on the ESPN networks and ABC.
The women’s tournament concludes with the national championship game April 2 in Dallas.
CAPSULE LOOKS AT 3 IOWA MEN’S TEAMS
Three teams from Iowa will play in the NCAA Men’s Tournament — Iowa, Iowa State and Drake.
Iowa
Record: 19-13 (11-9 Big Ten) The Hawkeyes are a No. 8 seed.
Conference tourney: Lost to Ohio State, 73-69, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Player of note: All-Big Ten junior forward Kris Murray, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is the only Division I player to average 20 or more points and eight or more rebounds while making 60 or more 3-pointers this season. His twin brother Keegan Murray starred at Iowa and now plays for the Sacramento Kings of the NBA.
Coach: Fran McCaffery is the Big Ten’s third-longest tenured head coach and Iowa’s second all-time winningest coach with a 261-175 record in 13 seasons.
Tourney history: Iowa is making its 29th appearance in the tournament. The Hawkeyes were national runners-up in 1956 and made the Final Four in 1955, 1956 and 1980.
Iowa State
Record: 19-13 (9-9 in Big 12). The Cyclones are a No. 6 seed.
Conference tourney: Lost to Kansas, 71-58, in the Big 12 tournament semifinals.
Player of note: Jaren Holmes is a 6-foot-4 senior guard who transferred from St. Bonaventure. He leads the Cyclones in scoring with 13.4 points per game.
Coach: A former Cyclone assistant, T.J. Otzelberger is in his second season as Iowa State head coach and has a record of 41-26.
Tourney history: The Cyclones will play in the NCAA tourney for the 22nd time. Iowa State reached the Final Four once, in 1944, and the Elite Eight twice, in 1944 and 2000.
Drake
Record: 27-7 (15-5 Missouri Valley Conference). The 12th-seeded Bulldogs will play Miami Friday in Albany, N.Y.
Conference tourney: Defeated regular season champion Bradley, 77-51, to win the Missouri Valley tournament.
Player of note: Sophomore forward Tucker DeVries won the league MVP award and followed it by taking conference tourney MVP honors. He averaged 19 points per game and is the son of head coach Darian DeVries.
Coach: Aplington, Iowa, native Darian DeVries is in his third season as Drake’s coach and has a 122-47 record. He is the older brother of former Iowa Hawkeye and NFL defensive end Jared DeVries.
Tourney history: This year marks the sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Bulldogs. Drake reached the Final Four once, in 1969.
CAPSULE LOOK AT ILLINOIS
Record: 20-12 (11-9 Big Ten). The Fighting Illini are a No. 9 seed and will play eighth-seeded Arkansas Thursday in Des Moines.
Conference tourney: Illinois lost to Penn State, 79-76, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Player of note: Terrence Shannon Jr., a 6-foot-6 senior guard, averaged 17.1 points a game for Illinois.
Coach: Brad Underwood has coached Illinois since 2017. His record is 114-77.
Tourney history: Illinois is making its 33rd overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The Illini finished as NCAA tourney runners-up in 2005, and also reached the Final Four in 1949, 1951, 1952 and 1989.
LOOK FOR A LOCAL TIGER
Looking for a local athlete to support in this year’s men’s tournament?
Dubuquer Noah Carter plays for the Missouri Tigers. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior forward from Dubuque Senior has averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 32 games for the Tigers since leaving the University of Northern Iowa last summer.
Carter and the seventh-seeded Tigers face 10th-seeded Utah State at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in Sacramento, Calif.
CREIGHTON’S COACH FROM CASCADE
Greg McDermott is in his 13th season leading the Creighton men’s basketball team. The Bluejays earned a No. 6 seed and will play 11th-seeded North Carolina State on Friday in Denver, Colo.
During his prep days, McDermott was a 6-foot-8 all-state center for Cascade High School. He is a member of both the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the Cascade High School Hall of Fame.
A player at University of Northern Iowa, he has coached there and at Wayne State (Neb.), North Dakota State and Iowa State before taking the Creighton job in 2010.
FOCUS ON WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
The Iowa and Iowa State women’s teams are led by star players — and Iowa natives — Caitlin Clark and Ashley Joens, respectively.
The No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes (26-6; 15-3) play 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana (21-9; 14-4) at a time to be determined Friday in Iowa City.
Coach Lisa Bluder is in her 23rd year at the helm at Iowa. The Hawkeyes are led on the court by Clark. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She is the only player in the nation this season with more than 860 points, 235 rebounds, 265 assists, and 45 steals.
The Iowa State women earned the No. 5 seed in this year’s NCAA tourney after winning the Big 12 Tournament title Sunday. The Cyclones enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 22-9 (12-7 Big 12) and will play No. 12 seed Toledo in the first round Saturday, March 18, in Knoxville, Tenn. Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly coached Toledo for eight seasons before joining Iowa State in 1995.
Ashley Joens leads Iowa State on the court. The senior from Iowa City was the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year, leading the conference and ranking 10th nationally with 21.3 points per game.
A Dubuquer plays for the Cyclones. Mary Kate King is a 5-foot-3 guard from Dubuque Wahlert. A former walk-on player, King was awarded a scholarship in November. She played in 12 games for Iowa State this season.
A third Iowa team, Drake, will play the fifth-seed, Louisville Saturday, March 18. The Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the national tournament.
The Illinois women earned a berth in the tourney for the first time since 2003, and the 11th-seeded Illini will play Mississippi State (20-10) in a play-in game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
