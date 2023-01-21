The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Justin M. Adams, 36, of 14674 North Cascade Road, No. 618, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
  • Thomas J. Staver, 28, of Scales Mound, Ill., was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of U.S. 52 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
  • Jacquese T. Murphy, 28, of 4050 Flamingo Drive, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Peru Road on two counts of domestic assault impeding airflow and one count of domestic assault.