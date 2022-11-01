Police used nonlethal projectiles to break up a large disturbance early Sunday as the bars closed in downtown Dubuque.
Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Main Street after a physical altercation was reported. Bars in the area close at 2 a.m.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers arrived to find about 100 people gathered outside the area’s bars, as well as several ongoing fights among separate groups totaling about 20 to 30 people.
“The lower Main bars had emptied out on the sidewalks and into the street,” Welsh said.
He reviewed traffic camera footage of the scene.
“Although the group was very large, it looks like the persons fighting were in isolated pockets in the street or in the parking lot north of Lot One (100 Main St.),” he said.
Welsh said police gave the fight participants several orders to stop fighting and disperse. When the individuals continued fighting, police deployed pepperball projectiles into the groups. The projectiles are balls filled with a powder version of pepper spray.
“They are used infrequently,” Welsh said. “We use them when there is a large group that will not disperse. When the balls hit the ground, they break and release a cloud of dust in the air that people don’t want to be around.”
He said the group dispersed after the deployment of the pepperballs and individuals fled on foot.
“The initial participants (in the fighting) were not relocated, and no arrests were made,” he said.
