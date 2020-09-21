A pair of large packing plants drew immigrant workers to Mark Prosser’s northwestern Iowa community, beginning in the early 1990s. The demographic shift gave Prosser an opportunity to smooth the transition for newcomers and longtime residents alike.
“There were certainly people who pushed back against it, but the greatest majority embraced the change and saw its advantages — saw the community growing,” said Prosser, the retired police chief of Storm Lake, Iowa.
Prosser gained a national reputation for taking a proactive approach to integrating immigrants into a community during his 30 years as police chief. Sunday, he shared some of his experiences during a videoconferencing keynote address during the annual fundraising event for Dubuque’s Presentation Lantern Center.
The Dubuque center offers educational opportunities to help immigrants improve their English skills and prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.
Megan Ruiz, executive director of the center, said a community benefits in many ways by welcoming and integrating immigrants into society.
“It’s always good to connect with other people and get to know your neighbors, because neighbors can often be a great resource for each other,” she said. “Also, the immigrants at the center are really focused on giving back to the community. They are so grateful to be in a safe and welcoming community that they want to do their part to keep the community a wonderful place.”
“It was clear it was our responsibility to serve everybody,” Prosser said. “So how do you do that? How do you create relationships? We learned that it was our duty to go to them.”
Many of the newcomers to Storm Lake were arriving from native countries where interactions with officials were often negative. Prosser and others created outreach efforts that went door-to-door to help immigrants’ transition into the community.
“We knew they weren’t going to come to the police chief’s office if they had a concern,” he said. “We had to go to them, and we had to do it time and time again.”
Tim Moothart, president of the Dubuque center’s board of trustees, said Prosser’s work in Storm Lake was similar to work of the center’s volunteers in Dubuque.
“We act as cultural ambassadors in a way,” said Moothart, who also serves as a volunteer tutor for the center. “We help these people who are new to our area and new to our country to feel comfortable here. It’s not only language, but it’s also helping them with understanding our different ways of living.
That way, they can relate to the other people they meet and feel like they belong. Then, they don’t hesitate in the community to contribute their skills.”
Ruiz said Prosser’s message also shows that immigrants who feel comfortable with a local police force can increase safety in a community.
“When they get to know their police force better, then when they have information about an incident or if they are the victims of a crime, they are more likely to contact police, which helps keep everybody safe.”