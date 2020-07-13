A man pulled over near Dubuque with more than 1 pound of meth faces up to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty.
Tyson R. Wahlen, 34, of Dodgeville, Wis., recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and at least five years of supervised release following prison. However, Wahlen could be sentenced to up to life in prison and faces up to a $10 million fine, according to court documents.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Wahlen initially was charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County, but those charges were dismissed in lieu of the federal prosecution.
According to court documents, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies stopped Wahlen’s vehicle on Dec. 3 for speeding on U.S. 61/151 near Lake Eleanor Road. A sheriff’s department K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle. An ensuing search recovered packages containing a combined 1.3 pounds of meth, 4 grams of marijuana, two pipes and a digital scale, documents state.
Wahlen stated he planned to distribute the meth seized by law enforcement and that he had a source in Des Moines who “fronted him” the drugs, documents state.