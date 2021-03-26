A Dubuque man convicted of stabbing a teen will serve his originally imposed prison term following an appellate-court-ordered resentencing hearing, held virtually on Thursday.
Brett A. Gilden, 40, was convicted by a jury in Iowa District Court in Dubuque County in November 2019 of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Gilden stabbed Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, on April 12, 2019, during a fight that occurred when Gilden attempted to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends. McGonigle’s injuries included a ruptured colon, according to court documents.
The state Court of Appeals ruled late last year that District Court Judge Thomas Bitter was unaware of his discretion to reduce a five-year mandatory minimum sentence if mitigating circumstances existed related to Gilden’s conviction for willful injury.
Bitter ruled Thursday that the five-year mandatory minimum sentence was appropriate, despite defense attorney Joey Hoover contending that the mitigating circumstances in the case included the number of people that Gilden faced during the altercation that led to McGonigle’s stabbing.
“Mr. Gilden was facing three people at one time, and where the fight ended was a significant distance from the front porch where it is alleged to have begun,” Hoover said. “Mr. Gilden was trying to retreat from the fight, and three people were attacking Mr. Gilden. That mitigates some of the circumstance here and makes it a little bit less severe.”
During his trial, Gilden argued that he acted in self-defense when he was attacked.
Gilden appeared at Thursday’s resentencing hearing by telephone from Fort Dodge (Iowa) Correctional Facility and told Bitter that on the day of the stabbing, he only intended to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends.
“Not any of the other three or four people who were there,” he said.
Bitter originally sentenced Gilden to a total of 10 years in prison for three convictions related to the stabbing and revoked Gilden’s probation for four forgery convictions, imposing a five-year sentence for each, with those sentences running consecutively.
Gilden’s 10-year sentence for the stabbing was to be served at the same time as the 20 years for the forgery convictions.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Mike Whalen said details emerged during Gilden’s trial that showed the Dubuque man “went out of his way to initiate (the altercation).”
“That, coupled with his criminal history and taking into account that (Gilden) was already on probation, means the sentence given by the court was totally appropriate,” Whalen said Thursday.
Bitter said he reviewed a presentencing report about Gilden before the resentencing hearing.
“It is very difficult to overlook Mr. Gilden’s criminal history, and he was on probation at the time for four felonies,” Bitter said. “Lastly, this incident did involve a dangerous weapon and a victim needing to go to the hospital.”
Bitter also confirmed the sentences imposed for the four forgery convictions.