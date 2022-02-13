Dubuque City Council members will hold a series of meetings as part of their budget process for the coming fiscal year.

The process starts Wednesday, Feb. 16, when council members will hold a public hearing and consider establishing the maximum total levy amount for fiscal year 2023. City Manager Mike Van Milligen will present a recommended budget at a council meeting on Feb. 21, a press release states.

At other public meetings, council members will review department and division budgets before holding a public hearing March 29 to consider adopting the fiscal year 2023 operating and capital budgets, the release states.

The schedule for the remaining meetings are:

  • March 2: city clerk, City Council, legal services, public information office, human resources, city manager’s office
  • March 3: health services, airport, library, Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, Office of Equity and Human Rights, finance
  • March 9: housing and community development, purchase of services, economic development, planning
  • March 10: Multicultural Family Center, AmeriCorps, parks, recreation
  • March 22: emergency management, emergency communications, fire, police
  • March 23: information services, water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works
  • March 24: Five Flags Center, Grand River Center, Mystique Community Ice Center, engineering, transportation services

All of the meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Dubuque City Council chambers on the second floor of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Meetings also will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2 and streamed at cityofdubuque.org/media and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.

Members of the public can give input in person or virtually. Instructions to do so can be found in the meeting agendas posted at cityofdubuque.org/agendas. Comments also can be submitted online at cityofdubuque.org/FY2023budget.

Recommended budget materials will be available Feb. 22 on the city’s website.

