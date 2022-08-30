Police said three people were arrested and two officers were assaulted during a drunken-driving traffic stop Monday in Dubuque.
Kenneth J. Dunbar, 35, of 2801 Central Ave.; Glinda D. Rodgers, 50, of 528 W. Locust St.; and Shakita T. Dunbar, 38, of 2779 Pleasant View Drive, were arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Monday in the area of East 28th Street and Central Avenue.
Kenneth Dunbar was arrested on charges of interference with official acts with injury, second-degree harassment and operating while intoxicated, as well as a warrant charging failure to appear in court. Rodgers was arrested on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts. Shakita Dunbar was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts.
Court documents state that officers located Kenneth Dunbar’s vehicle parked on East 28th after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage.
Kenneth Dunbar resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him, documents state. Police used pepper spray to take him into custody, and Officer Stephanie Wehr received scrapes to her knees during the course of that arrest.
Rodgers and Shakita Dunbar were passengers in the vehicle.
Documents state that the two refused to step away as officers attempted to arrest Kenneth Dunbar. Rodgers struck Officer Cody Schwochert in the face while she was arrested.