Police said three people were arrested and two officers were assaulted during a drunken-driving traffic stop Monday in Dubuque.

Kenneth J. Dunbar, 35, of 2801 Central Ave.; Glinda D. Rodgers, 50, of 528 W. Locust St.; and Shakita T. Dunbar, 38, of 2779 Pleasant View Drive, were arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Monday in the area of East 28th Street and Central Avenue.

