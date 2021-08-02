MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Kelsey Dodds’ car had a stuffed doll affixed to the roof. The name written on the doll read “Junky Jr.”
“We’re representing Junky,” said Dodds, of Maquoketa.
Dodds and dozens of other drivers participated Sunday night in the Jackson County Fair’s “Night of Destruction,” a combination race and demolition derby where school buses rumble along the oval track, cars smash into each other and oddball vehicle concoctions created by Bob “Junky” Garien launch fireworks and — in the case of a couple of dilapidated campers — attempt to burrow into each other in a loud metallic groan.
“We have just lots of vehicles,” said Garien, the owner of B.G. Salvage in Maquoketa.
Garien supplies a lot of the demolition derby cars, too. He said his motto at his automotive salvage business is “If we see something cool, we grab it, and we save it.”
“We have saved some (old vehicles) for two or three years before we figure out what we can do with them,” he said.
His vehicles showcased in Sunday’s event included a car with shark fins and a tail, a sleek black vehicle reminiscent of a Batmobile and a reclaimed former charter bus.
“I’m 69, and when I turn 70, I’m going to retire,” Garien said. “But that will give me more time for (making vehicles). I’m hopefully going to build a spaceship.”
Garien wouldn’t give away too many details about his proposed spaceship vehicle, except to say it would include a zero-turn lawn mower and a couple of used satellite dishes.
“Hopefully, I can figure out how to get it to lift off the ground,” he said.
The traditional Jackson County Fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, although 4-H animal shows were held during the last week in July 2020.
Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said she has been pleased with this year’s return.
“It is absolutely, positively wonderful to see all of these people and to see them happy,” she said. “The first three days (of this year’s fair), our crowds were way down, but at a 116-degree heat index, why wouldn’t they be? But last night we hit a record with over 15,000 in one night with our Trace Adkins concert and our beef show.”
Fair Board of Directors Vice President Owen Hayes helped organize the “Night of Destruction” and said interest was high as the event returned from its year hiatus.
“The guys out here are excited as they can be,” Hayes said. “They wanted to go last year, and they were disappointed that we were canceled.”
Combines smacking into each other has been a hallmark of the “Night of Destruction,” but they were absent Sunday.
“The gentleman who supplies them didn’t have enough that were running,” Hayes said.
Dodds has driven in the event for four years.
“It’s very fun when the adrenaline kicks in but it’s nerve-wracking also,” she said. “This is something you don’t normally get to do — it’s real life bumper cars.”
Normally, Dodds wouldn’t get to smash her car into one of Jackson County’s top law enforcement officials and get away with it, but this year’s “Night of Destruction” event welcomed a new competitor.
“I’ve always loved sitting in the stands at this, and I thought, ‘I should get in there and be a part of that,’” said Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg. “This year, I have a car and I can get into a couple of events out there. It’s great for the community, and it’s great for the fair. We’re trying to keep things rolling and make it profitable for them, so whatever I can do to help out is a good deal.”