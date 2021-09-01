Sorry, an error occurred.
The Dubuque Police Department’s Police Exploring program is now accepting applicants.
The coed program gives youth ages 14 to 20 an inside look at a law enforcement career, including hands-on experience in various law-enforcement practices.
The group meets monthly in the evenings at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The first session is Sept. 29.
The cost is $60 for 10 sessions.
Call Melissa Neuhaus with the Dubuque office of Boy Scouts of America at 563-556-4343 or email melissa.neuhaus@scouting.org for more information
