The Dubuque Police Department’s Police Exploring program is now accepting applicants.

The coed program gives youth ages 14 to 20 an inside look at a law enforcement career, including hands-on experience in various law-enforcement practices.

The group meets monthly in the evenings at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The first session is Sept. 29.

The cost is $60 for 10 sessions.

Call Melissa Neuhaus with the Dubuque office of Boy Scouts of America at 563-556-4343 or email melissa.neuhaus@scouting.org for more information

Tags

Recommended for you