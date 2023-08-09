A free lunchtime presentation on honeybees will be held next week in Dubuque. The presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.

Recommended for you

Convivium Farm Manager A.J. Shultz will discuss how the bees function within the hive, create queens, clean their space and more.