New motor
Dusty Bodine, of Bodine Electric Co. in Peosta, Iowa, holds up the new electric engine that will now ring the church bells in the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. The old motor (shown left) was replaced on Thursday with the custom motor, installed by Pfeiler Electric.

 Dave Kettering

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Thanks to a charitable push, the bells will ring in Dyersville on Christmas.

The hourly chiming of the bells has resumed at Dyersville’s Basilica of St. Francis Xavier. The bells stopped ringing this summer after one of the motors malfunctioned.

