A Hollywood producer announced plans to film a baseball-themed movie in Dubuque County 35 years ago. The film would be based on W.P. Kinsella’s novel, “Shoeless Joe,” and one of the characters would portray disgraced former player “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.
A Hollywood producer promised Dubuque County a “magical” experience when announcing plans to film a baseball-themed movie in the area 35 years ago.
Brian Frankish announced in March 1988 that a movie based on W.P. Kinsella’s novel, “Shoeless Joe,” would be filmed during that summer at various locations.
The film’s working title, “Shoeless Joe,” eventually was replaced by a title that has gained iconic stature — “Field of Dreams.”
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the milestone announcement in its March 29, 1988, edition.
‘SHOELESS JOE’ CALLED ‘MAGICAL’
Filming of “Shoeless Joe,” starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones, is set to begin after Memorial Day in Dubuque, the film’s associate producer announced Monday.
Brian Frankish said the movie will be based on a novel by W.P. Kinsella about a ghostly return by disgraced baseball great “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.
“We have a really magical film here in ‘Shoeless Joe,’” Frankish said at a Dubuque news conference. Gov. Terry Branstad and two Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce officials toasted the film with champagne glasses of Dubuque Star Brewery’s Erlanger Beer.
Frankish, who produced the “Max Headroom” TV series and the movie, “The Boy Who Could Fly,” said the film will employ about 30 “bit” players and 200 to 300 “extras,” many of them locals. He said the film would also employ local craftspeople and workers.
The film production company, Shoeless Joe Productions Inc., will spend from $3 million to $4 million in the area, Frankish estimated.
Much of the filming will take place on a “wonderful, absolutely marvelous” Dubuque County farm, Frankish said. He declined to say where the farm is located or who owns it.
The film script includes two “odyssey” sequences, Frankish said, one in Boston and the other in Chisholm, Minn. He said the Chisholm sequences would likely be shot in Galena, Ill., and the Boston clips will be shot in Dubuque.
“You’re going to be very, very surprised at how we do that,” he said.
About 30 production people will be flown into Dubuque for the filming, which is expected to take about two months, Frankish said.
Frankish said he chose Dubuque because “here you have different environments within a 30-mile radius of the city,” he said. “The diversity of the topography is why we’re here.”
Kinsella’s novel is about a Johnson County, Iowa, farmer who hears a voice telling him if he builds a baseball diamond in his cornfields, “Shoeless Joe” will come back to play. With his wife’s encouragement the farmer, Ray Kinsella, builds the ballfield and his hero returns to play.
Costner, who will play Kinsella, starred in “The Untouchables” and “No Way Out.”
Local casting will be coordinated by Sue Riedel, who said Monday she will begin advertising for actors and actresses within a few weeks.
