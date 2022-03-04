Dubuque officials appointed a new police chief Wednesday night.
City Council members unanimously approved interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen to the permanent role after he was recommended for the post by City Manager Mike Van Milligen. Jensen’s appointment is effective immediately. His salary will be $116,792.
Jensen, 50, has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Dubuque Police Department since 1994. He served as assistant chief beginning in 2018 and was named interim police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Mark Dalsing last year.
“We have a great Police Department, and I look forward to making it even greater,” Jensen said at Wednesday’s meeting following his appointment.
In a follow-up video shared by the city, Jensen said, in part, “I believe to provide the best and most equitable police service to all community members that requires us to have strong community partnerships and a strong and healthy Police Department. I believe this plays right into my leadership style, which is that of teamwork and collaboration, based upon empathy, based upon humility and based upon servant leadership.
“As your chief of police, I need to be aware of the needs and wants of the community I serve, with the willingness to transform and evolve to best serve those needs.”
Jensen had been one of four finalists for the police chief position. The other three were Ronald Davis, a police captain with Metra Police Department in the Chicago area; Michael Drake, a major with New York State Police; and Daniel Hostens, deputy police chief for the City of Galesburg, Ill.
According to City of Dubuque documents, one of the finalists withdrew from consideration before Jensen was selected, though the name of that individual was not released.
“We’re lucky that this particular interview happened in Dubuque, Iowa, for this position because had the same four candidates — that were all excellent from everything we read — been interviewed for any other city they still would have selected (Jensen) and he would be going somewhere else,” said Council Member Ric Jones during Wednesday’s meeting.
City documents state that Van Milligen recommended that Jensen be offered the position on Feb. 25 and a “contingent offer letter” was sent to him that day. Jensen accepted the offer on Monday, contingent on factors that included council members voting in favor of offering Jensen the position.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the city publicly announced that Van Milligen was recommending Jensen for the position.
Jensen holds a Master of Arts in communication and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from University of Dubuque, along with an associate degree in police science from Hawkeye Institute of Technology. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The Police Department has the equivalent of about 123 full-time positions.