BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members this week voted to proceed with the city's new plan to open its municipal pool this summer and amend a development agreement with Off Shore Hotel & Resort.
In April, the city committed financial assistance and an annual fee of $30,000 for 20 years to Off Shore in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents. Council members then passed a resolution to keep the Cole Park municipal pool closed.
However, following requests from a citizens’ group to open the Cole Park facility, city officials worked with Off Shore on an amended agreement. The resort will offer discounted admission to Bellevue residents only during the week, with no discounted season passes and no swim lessons, and the city’s annual payment to Off Shore will be cut in half to $15,000.
This week, City Council members voted 4-1 to rescind the resolution stating that the city would keep the Cole Park municipal pool closed.
Council Member Tom Roth cast the lone dissenting vote after sharing his thoughts that continuing to operate the aging Cole Park pool and constructing a new pool would create a financial burden for the city and residents.
Council members also voted 3-2 to amend the development agreement, with Nic Kueter, Tim Roth and Jayden Scheckel in favor, and Tom Roth and Lyn Medinger opposed.