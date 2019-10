A young Dubuque Wahlert fan attends a recent swim meet against Dubuque Senior at Loras College in Dubuque. Twenty-two caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: • “An awesome bird’s eye view.” — Kathy Weber • “The eagle has landed.” — Mary Cole • “The eagle’s nest.” — Mike Onken