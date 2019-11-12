A Southern rock band will return to Dubuque next year.
Black Stone Cherry will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
The Kentucky band is best known for its hits “White Trash Millionaire,” “In My Blood,” “Like I Roll” and “Me and Mary Jane.” It has played multiple times in Dubuque, most recently opening for 3 Doors Down in August.
Tickets for the April show start at $15, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office. They also can be purchased by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.