DICKEYVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a driver died today following a crash in foggy conditions in Grant County.
A second driver was injured.
Tyler Clauer, 28, of rural Potosi, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, "where he later succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash," according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
Daniel Kieler, 34, of rural Hazel Green, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries."
The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. today on Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 near Kelly Lane northwest of Dickeyville, while the pavement was wet and "there was near-zero-visibility fog in the area," according to a press release.
It states that Clauer was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle on a downhill curve. It crossed into the northbound lanes, hit a guardrail and bounced off, then started sliding sideways downhill in the northbound lanes.
Kieler was northbound on the highway and struck Clauer's vehicle on the driver's side as it was sliding sideways, the release states.
Kieler's vehicle rolled, while Clauer's vehicle "violently spun" back into the guardrail on the side of the northbound lanes.
The release states that Clauer, who was not wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated from his vehicle by first responders.
"This matter is still under investigation as speed and weather conditions may be contributing factors in the crash," the release states.
There have been three traffic fatalities in Grant County this year.