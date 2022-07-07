The captain of a Navy warship bearing Dubuque’s name visited the city 55 years ago and indicated the vessel was probably headed to southeast Asia.
The second ship to bear the city’s name, the USS Dubuque was a 570-foot long warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was launched in 1966 and commissioned the following year.
The USS Dubuque was decommissioned in 2011, following 44 years of service.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on news of the ship’s upcoming mission in its July 2, 1967, edition.
DUTY OFF SOUTH VIETNAM LIKELY
The USS Dubuque will most likely be headed for Vietnam next spring.
Capt. Howard J. Ursettie, skipper of the new Navy transport ship now being outfitted in Pascagoula, Miss., made the announcement Friday, shortly after his arrival in Dubuque to appear in conjunction with the Summer Festival.
The 45-year-old, silver-haired captain was parade marshal Saturday.
The 570-foot-long ship will be the flagship of an amphibious ready group, made up of three ships, which will patrol waters in the South China Sea off the coast of the war-torn nation, Ursettie said.
The USS Dubuque will carry both helicopters and land assault vehicles to be used in Vietnam. That load combination is unusual in the Navy, Ursettie said.
Contracted in January 1963 along with the USS Juneau, the USS Dubuque has a displacement of 16,500 tons fully loaded and is capable of speeds over 20 knots.
The USS Dubuque is the second ship named for the city. The first USS Dubuque, a gun boat commissioned in 1904, operated on the Great Lakes, the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.
A replica of the new Dubuque city flag was presented to Capt. Ursettie Friday night by Yolanda Dietrich and Marsha Hunt, who represented Senior Girl Troop 54.
Capt. Ursettie assured Dubuquers attending a dinner held in his honor by the Navy League at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club that the flag would be displayed prominently on board the ship.
Troop 54 originated the idea of a city flag in February, and last month the City Council officially recognized a design submitted by Mrs. Alois Frommelt.
The Dubuque was launched at Pascagoula in August 1966, and will probably be commissioned at Norfolk, Va., during the first two weeks of September, Ursettie said.
About one-fourth of the full crew, consisting of 10 officers and 300 enlisted personnel, is aboard now, preparing the ship for duty, Ursettie said.
The captain, a native of Harvey, Ill., is a 1941 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md. His wife, Joan, accompanied him on the trip to Dubuque — their first.
