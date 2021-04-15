Dubuque’s public library took a step into the modern era 30 years ago, announcing plans to replace its traditional card catalog system with a computer.
Sales tax revenue paid for the $224,000 computer system, which debuted in April 1991. The system included 12 terminals earmarked for public catalog use. Library staff helped train patrons on the new way to locate materials.
Dynix Corp., the Utah firm installing the library’s computer system, finished transferring information from the physical card catalog by July.
By 2003, the library had replaced its 1991 computerized catalog system with upgraded software.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the technological advancement in its April 17, 1991, edition.
CATALOG ON COMPUTER PUTS CARDS ON SHELF
If you can read, a new computerized catalog being installed by Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library will make it easier for you to find what you want to read.
So says Karen Rattunde, the library’s technical services coordinator and one of the committee members who selected the new $224,000 system. Money raised from local sales tax is footing the bill.
Library director Nicky Stanke goes so far as to say that finding books or other materials will be less frustrating with a computer than it is with the library’s tried-and-true card catalog. After all, no one can yank out the entry from the catalog, as patrons sometimes do, leaving you wondering what you missed between “world” and “wrestling.”
The 30-terminal Dynix system will replace the library’s current computer system, along with the card catalog. Library users won’t notice much difference in checking out, except perhaps for speedier service promised by the new system’s larger memory capacity.
Twelve terminals will be for public catalog use. The method will be the same as using the card catalog — looking up author, title or subject. But instead of opening and closing drawers and thumbing through cards, you’ll type in the author’s name, or the title, or the subject. Lists of books and materials will appear on the screen. Instructions on how to use the system will appear on the screen.
Finding the perfect computer system to replace the library’s 8-year-old one has been a two-year process at Carnegie-Stout, which is celebrating National Library Week. A committee of library staff, board members, Friends of the Library and city staff gathered a half dozen proposals and sifted through volumes of material. Two finalists came to Dubuque to demonstrate systems and, in March, the library contracted with Dynix, a firm out of Provo, Utah, to install their system.
Installation of the system begins in May. Rattunde said it will take two to four months to “migrate” data from the old system to the new one and to train the staff. Staff members and volunteers will be on hand to help train library patrons.