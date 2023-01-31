Five people seek to helm the Dubuque County recorder’s office for the next two years as the appointment deadline draws nearer to fill the vacant elected position.
Those who on Monday announced to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors their interest in being appointed to the position were two seasoned local elected officials, the candidate who lost the 2022 county recorder race, a retired longtime county employee and the recorder’s office employee of 32 years who has been doing the job since former Recorder John Murphy officially resigned Jan. 3.
The county recorder’s office collects and manages real estate records and vital records such as birth, death and marriage certificates and military service records.
The supervisors are scheduled to appoint someone to the position at their Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. After delaying their decision-making process to clarify interpretation of state law detailing appointment timelines, the supervisors held a work session Monday for interested applicants for the recorder position.
Those attending the meeting to be considered for appointment were: current Deputy County Recorder Karol Kennedy; Keith Lucy, who ran for recorder in 2022 as an independent candidate; former county Supervisor Daryl Klein; 12-year Asbury City Council Member Curt Kiessling; and Mona Manternach, a retired, longtime employee of several county departments — including the recorder’s office.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto became the the county recorder with Murphy’s resignation, as required by Iowa law. However, he and Kennedy both said she has taken over the position’s daily duties in the past month.
Kennedy said her selection would require next-to-no learning curve, onboarding or preparation.
“I feel like having that 32 years of experience in the recorder’s office and having excellent county resources puts me in a great position to keep the office moving forward,” she said. “I have been doing the job for the past 30 days, so I really don’t have much to learn as far as stepping up to the job. And I’ve been doing most of the recording duties for the last, say, eight or nine years or so.”
Manternach also said her past service in the office and other county departments have prepared her to hit the ground running if appointed.
“Having been in the recorder’s office 10 years ago, I’m sure things have changed, but I am familiar with a lot of the real estate duties and so forth,” she said. “I was there when the transition of the vital statistics came down from the clerk of court’s office. And I was trained with the state on that and did those reports.”
Lucy, alternatively, said his approaching the office from outside of county government could be a strength.
“Having a fresh set of eyes and a different perspective, coming from private enterprise, could be helpful to make things streamlined,” he said.
The county recorder appointment process is playing out as residents collect signatures on a petition that would seek to eliminate the elected position altogether, folding its duties into other departments. If they are successful in gathering enough signatures, the supervisors could call for the proposal to be placed on the ballot for the November 2024 election at the earliest.
Two of the applicants — Klein and Kiessling — both approached the position with the petition process in mind.
“My main reason for wanting to do this is to modernize the recorder’s office,” Klein said. “I think there is a lot of redundancy in county government. With the movement going forward to eliminate the position, I would be an advocate for that while maintaining services at a high level in the office as it is in the meantime.”
Kiessling said his perspective still was evolving but that he thought the elimination of the position warranted consideration.
“But after last Monday’s statements by other recorders in the state, I am second guessing that some,” he said, referring to supervisors’ Jan. 23 meeting, when a group of recorders and staff from other counties attended to denounce the proposal. “And that is really up to the citizens. But whoever is appointed has the opportunity to make inroads toward that transitioning to that change.”
The person the supervisors appoint would hold the job until the results of the 2024 general election are canvassed.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she wanted the appointee to be someone who does not intend to keep the seat past the 2024 election. She also voiced her support for Kennedy.
“I do not wish to give someone an incumbency on which to run in two years,” McDonough said. “It matters very much to me that I don’t have (a county employee) train someone who intends to run again. One of the individuals in the room has been doing the work. That matters very much to me in terms of consistency.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff also indicated his support for Kennedy.
“I agree with you on there being someone internal with a lot of experience,” he said. “I don’t think we could go wrong with any one of them. I would be leaning more toward the 32 years of experience to run it.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said only that he was focused on leadership skills.
“I will focus on somebody who has expressed leadership skills in terms of leading a group of people (who were) expected to do a task,” he said.
