Five people seek to helm the Dubuque County recorder’s office for the next two years as the appointment deadline draws nearer to fill the vacant elected position.

Those who on Monday announced to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors their interest in being appointed to the position were two seasoned local elected officials, the candidate who lost the 2022 county recorder race, a retired longtime county employee and the recorder’s office employee of 32 years who has been doing the job since former Recorder John Murphy officially resigned Jan. 3.

