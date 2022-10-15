Ballot Testing
Buy Now

Election officials test voting machines at the election annex in Dubuque on Friday as they prepare for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Stephen Gassman

The Election Annex in Dubuque was alive with the noise of hums and beeps Friday morning as Dubuque County elections officials performed a mandatory public test of the county’s voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections, said she, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto and several other elections officials expected to spend nearly four hours testing the 35 voting machines and five backup machines. They also spent days prior to the test filling out test ballots by hand.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.