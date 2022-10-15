The Election Annex in Dubuque was alive with the noise of hums and beeps Friday morning as Dubuque County elections officials performed a mandatory public test of the county’s voting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections, said she, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto and several other elections officials expected to spend nearly four hours testing the 35 voting machines and five backup machines. They also spent days prior to the test filling out test ballots by hand.
“We’re not going to let a machine out that’s not working properly,” Hillary said. “We put a lot of time and effort into the public test to make sure the machines are reading everything correctly.”
Dragotto began by inserting a memory card into the machine, setting the date and time and ensuring that the machine and memory card were set for the correct voting precinct. After programming the machine, he ran a “zero report,” checking a long, thin receipt that emerged from the machine to verify that the number of votes next to each candidate was zero.
He explained that the test being run on Friday, a logic test, would not record any voting information onto the memory card but would check to ensure that the machine was correctly tallying votes and catching ballots that were marked improperly.
And sure enough, when marked test ballots were fed into the machine, it caught and spit out both a ballot that had not been marked at all and a ballot that had more candidates marked than there were seats available in that race.
Once he had read the election summary receipt and checked the total number of “votes” against a prepared answer key, Dragotto bundled up the receipts from the test and marked them for storage. He placed a numbered red plastic security tag through the lock on the part of the machine that held the memory card, ensuring that it could not be unlocked before Election Day.
At the end of the election, he said, poll workers will insert a ballot to close the voting at that precinct, which cannot be done until 8 p.m. on Election Day. The precinct chair then will break the security tag, remove the memory card and place it in a locked pouch with a security seal of its own.
“That locked pouch is then placed in a sealed envelope, and the poll workers sign along the seal of the envelope, so it can’t be opened without breaking the signatures,” Dragotto said.
The sealed envelope then is brought to the auditor’s office, where the memory card is inserted into a computer that is not connected to the internet for results to be tabulated.
“These are all things that everyone in the state is doing, and not just Dubuque,” Dragotto said. “Every county is doing this level of security to make sure that the machines are all functioning … according to best practice and under direction from the secretary of state.”
