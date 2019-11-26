The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently awarded farming groups in Iowa and Lafayette counties additional funds in support of farming conservation efforts, according to a press release.
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance received $20,000, and the Uplands Watershed Group received $17,000.
The Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants are intended to promote the adoption of conservation practices such as the planting of cover crops.
This is the fifth year the state has disbursed such funding, which also supports education, outreach and water-quality testing and monitoring tailored to local watersheds.