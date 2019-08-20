SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Roadm 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Jones Jr. High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Stonecliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Steeple Square will open The Marita Theisen Childcare Center on Monday, Aug. 26. It will serve as many as 72 children in the tri-state area.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Wednesday
Jo Daviess County Retired Teachers Association Lunch/Meeting, 11 a.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 411 W. Catlin St., Elizabeth, Ill. Lunch will be at noon following the meeting and program. Cost is $10. Details: 815-777-8336.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Cuba City (Wis.) Community Market, 3:30 p.m., Presidential Courtyard on Main Street. Featuring, food, crafts, music and family activities.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Midwest Mosaic Band, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
The Nunnery + Kristina Marie Castaneda, 8 p.m., The Smokestack,
62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St.. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Wednesday
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club: “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie,” by Alan Bradley, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Copies are available to checkout at the library. For adults 18 and older.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help advance careers, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
Wednesday
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Cardiovascular Health and Fitness, 9 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn what cardiovascular health is and how to train safely and effectively to achieve fitness goals. All ages and ability levels welcome.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. This program is for ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or withrelatives.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Pokemon “Crafts and Detective Pikachu,” 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets from 10 to 10:30, then watch “Detective Pikachu” with popcorn.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Pokemon “Crafts and Detective Pikachu,” 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets from 1 to 1:30 p.m., then watch “Detective Pikachu” with popcorn.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.