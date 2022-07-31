PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After several years of declining enrollment, University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall.
Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich recently met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates.
Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.
“We’re trying to turn the boat around when it comes to enrollment, and that is something we have laser-focused on,” Evetovich said. “... This is a positive step in the right direction as far as I’m concerned.”
Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past, a trend that predated the pandemic. This is in part due to declining birth rates contributing to smaller graduating high school classes.
This means universities are competing for a smaller group of potential students, which Evetovich said requires collaborative campus efforts.
Evetovich attributed this year’s enrollment increase to the university’s work to promote scholarship opportunities as well as to get recruiters in front of more prospective students.
Evetovich emphasized, however, that overall enrollment might still appear lower for a few years because of the smaller upperclassman class sizes, adding that larger classes will be needed the next few years to maintain positive momentum.
“When you have lower class numbers in previous years, you’re going to live with that for three to four years until those smaller classes have graduated,” she said.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson also provided council members with an update on the search process to find the school’s next chancellor. Former Chancellor Dennis Shields left the university earlier this year after being named president of the Southern University System in Louisiana and the chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.
Erickson said UW System Regent Cris Peterson will chair the search and seek committee, with other committee members being selected in the coming weeks.
Once that group is formed, the goal is to have the chancellor search completed in early 2023, Erickson said.
Platteville Common Council President Barbara Daus asked Erickson if there would be a local committee or just the one selected by the broader UW System.
Erickson said the university system will complete the search and seek process, including committee selection.
“There might be locals on the committee, but (UW-P) won’t be picking them,” he said.
