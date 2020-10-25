One person was injured Oct. 10 in a crash just outside of Dubuque.
Russell L. Renner, 64, of Morrison, Ill., was injured but was not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a recently obtained crash report.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 near the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151 in the Key West area. The report states that the vehicles of Renner and Gary R. Runde, 66, of Bernard, Iowa, were both northbound on U. S. 52 and approaching the intersection. Renner stopped at the stoplight, but Runde did not stop in time and crashed into Renner.
Runde was cited with following too close.