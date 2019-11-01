A second weather record for Dubuque has fallen this week.
Today, the temperature in the city dipped to 13 degrees -- the lowest mark on Nov. 1 since the National Weather Service started keeping records.
The previous record low was 16 degrees, reached on Nov. 1, 1951, according to NWS meteorologist David Sheets.
He said temperatures dropped so low today due to clear skies and the fresh snow cover.
That snowfall was responsible for the first record set this week.
The city received a total of 6 inches Wednesday night through Thursday morning, setting a new record for October in the process.
The 9.2 inches of snow received more than doubled the city's previously recorded high of 4.2 inches, set in 1997.