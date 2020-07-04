Local financial institutions have found themselves short on change in recent weeks.
Banks and other institutions have been feeling the impacts of a nationwide coin shortage that comes after COVID-19-related closures disrupted the flow of change, and federal production of coins slowed down as a result of the pandemic.
That, in turn, means fewer coins for banks to pass along to businesses and other customers.
“As much as we think cash is dying, coin is dying — in some segments it is — but it’s everyday life, still,” said Mike FitzPatrick, regional president for MidWestOne Bank. “Until we get away from coin, it’s always going to be there.”
In June, officials from the Federal Reserve announced that they would begin rationing coins distributed to institutions, noting a significant disruption to the supply and circulation of coins.
In their announcement, officials connected those disruptions to a drop in deposits from institutions and reduced production from the U.S. Mint as part of measures taken to protect employees during the pandemic.
As shuttered businesses and other institutions reopen, the Federal Reserve is seeing an increase in coin orders, bringing its inventory below usual levels.
“We just don’t have a lot because everyone that would bring in our large amounts of coin ... they’re not collecting the coin either,” said Sheila Pillard, operations area manager for Dubuque Bank and Trust.
The bank typically orders $25,000 to $30,000 in coin per week. That number has since been cut back to $3,700 per week, Pillard said. Bank officials fortunately had a stockpile of coins that allowed them to fill orders until this week, but now they will be limited in what they send to branches.
Bank officials currently are determining what next steps they will take, though Pillard said it is possible that customers coming in to cash checks could be asked to chip in a few cents to round up to the next dollar or to deposit the change into their account.
Molly Valaskey, vice president of retail banking for Premier Bank in Dubuque, said that the primary impacts of the coin shortage will be on business customers who order coins for their operations.
She said pennies and quarters typically are the biggest items that business customers ask for. Those denominations are running out quickly, so bank staff might have to supply them with nickels and dimes, instead.
“If you go shopping, and you would normally get a quarter, maybe they would have to break it down for you in a different way,” Valaskey said. “So don’t be surprised if you get something odd for change.”
MidWestOne officials recently took to social media to ask clients with coins to bring them into the bank so they can be redistributed. They also have been encouraging employees to bring in their change, FitzPatrick said.
“Now would be a great time for (people) to take it in to your local bank or credit union to help get through this,” he said.
Area financial institutions have felt the impacts of the coin shortage differently, however.
Officials at Dupaco Community Credit Union put out a call on social media recently asking members to bring in their change. They responded by bringing in a record amount of coin, said Dave Klavitter, chief marketing officer. That put Dupaco in OK shape as far as change goes.
“The members have responded,” Klavitter said. “They’re helping to offset it, and now we’re able to put more money back into the system.”
At Benton (Wis.) State Bank, officials haven’t felt much of an impact from the coin shortage. Beverly Hamm, assistant vice president and operations officer, tied that to the institution being a small bank where customers still have been bringing in their coins.
“I just definitely think it’s going to affect smaller banks differently than bigger banks,” Hamm said.
FitzPatrick encouraged people to be smart with their change and not ask for more than they need.
“It’s like with toilet paper (shortages) and everything else: If everyone just uses what they need and doesn’t go crazy, we’ll be able to get through this,” he said.