The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Anthony J. Allen, 20, of Gary, Ind., was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Justice A. Irving, 22, of Gary, Ind., on Monday in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Russell W. Revoir, 30, of 4943 Camelot Drive, was arrested at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Jasmine N. Busch, 29, of the same address.
- Justin R. Bandy, 30, of 2920 Oak Crest Drive, was arrested at about 10:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Bandy assaulted Alexandria J. Bandy, 32, of the same address.
- Raymond J. Edwards, 38, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dodge and Locust streets on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37, of 2577 Hanover Drive, was arrested at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of two counts of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communication and a warrant charging fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that Tigges assaulted Heather L. Herrig, 30, of the same address, in the presence of their 1-year-old child.
- Ace A. Salazar, 22, of 40 E. 16th St., No. 1, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert D. Ware, 49, of 537 W. 17th St., was arrested at about 8:35 p.m. Friday in the area of Peru Road and Walker Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.