GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts and Illinois Bank & Trust today announce the center’s pending purchase of the bank’s Gear Street building as the nonprofit’s permanent home.
The center, currently located on Summit Street in a building owned by Midwest Medical Center, has become an arts destination with exhibits, plays, songwriter showcases and table readings. The center also offers studio space for artists, adult and youth classes and an array of programming.
Executive Director Carole Sullivan said the center’s new home, with 18,000 square feet of space, will allow for additional audience capacity and a lobby, among other amenities. The center’s current building is 12,000 square feet.
“Our purpose is to draw people together to enjoy the arts,” she said. “And once this pandemic is over, we will have a lot of space to do that.”
Added Jay Dickerson, president of the center’s Board of Directors, “We’ve managed to do quite a bit at the current facility. The relationship with the hospital has been great. But we’ll be able to do so much more, particularly with engaging the young people in the community.”
Joe Mattingley, IB&T’s northwest Illinois market president, said the collaboration between the bank and the nonprofit has been a rewarding one.
“(Galena Center for the Arts is) a really great organization doing great things,” he said.
The center will move into the lower level of the property in early 2021. Illinois Bank & Trust will continue to occupy the upper level through 2021 as a tenant.
“We’ll be looking for new space,” Mattingley said. “And then the center will take over the upper floor as well.”
Dickerson said that while the building isn’t quite a turn-key operation, the center will be able to experience a smooth transition.
“It’s an opportunity to get things set up right from the beginning,” he said. “There will probably be renovations eventually, but we can continue to operate without having to do much right now.”
Sullivan said the purchase is especially meaningful considering the turbulence the arts has experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The purchase of this building shows our optimism for the future, when we believe the arts will be more valuable than ever,” she said. “(This) will benefit not only education and our quality of life; it will benefit Galena economically.”
The building includes frontage along U.S. 20 through Galena’s historic district.
“This will increase our visibility with tourists,” Sullivan said. “A lot of time, people come to town and leave and never even know there is a performing arts center here. That will definitely change.”