The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is requesting more information on a proposed procedure to sell county- owned land.

At the supervisors’ meeting this week, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto proposed establishing a way to sell parcels of county-owned land after continuing to hear interest from some county residents in purchasing vacant parcels. Most of the parcels are land the City of Dubuque no longer wanted, and the county has to pay to maintain it by clearing snow or brush.

