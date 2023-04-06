The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is requesting more information on a proposed procedure to sell county- owned land.
At the supervisors’ meeting this week, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto proposed establishing a way to sell parcels of county-owned land after continuing to hear interest from some county residents in purchasing vacant parcels. Most of the parcels are land the City of Dubuque no longer wanted, and the county has to pay to maintain it by clearing snow or brush.
“As far as the run-of-the-mill parcels we have here or there, I think the county should have a relatively easy way to move forward on selling parcels,” he said. “I’m not looking at this as a way for the county to make money. I’m happy to sell some of these for a buck if it gets them off our rolls and back on the tax rolls.”
Dragotto said the first step in the process should be addressing those who are interested in the parcels. He also suggested having a page on the county’s website with available properties and holding a public hearing twice a year for their sale.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he has been involved in some past conversations about selling the parcels.
“I agree we need to move some of these parcels out of the county’s hands and into whoever would like them,” Pothoff said. “Some parcels are non-buildable. Sitting on it is not doing any good.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker also agreed with Dragotto’s proposal.
“We may have some one-offs there that don’t make sense to part with, but generally speaking keeping the process as simple and straightforward as possible is the best way to go about it,” he said.
However, Supervisor Ann McDonough stressed the need for ensuring transparency in the process and questioned why a similar procedure was not already in place.
“It shouldn’t cost us money,” she added. “I’m not interested in giving anybody anything for a dollar. ... Hundreds (of county supervisors) before us have chosen to do nothing about this, and there’s something to be said about the wisdom of it. I’m not saying it’s not a problem, but maybe it’s the low irritant that it’s always been. It might be our lean operation and our lean staffing operation is going to have to change to do some of this stuff.”
Dragotto noted that he has been in conversations about ways to sell parcels for over six months, with a goal of streamlining the process.
“I don’t subscribe to the ‘hundreds before us didn’t do this’ mentality,” he said. “I don’t see this as a big issue. I see this as low-hanging fruit to get these off the county books and take care of it.”
The supervisors ultimately asked for more information about the proposed procedure to be presented at a later time.
