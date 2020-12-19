PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently launched a new way to track COVID-19 activity in communities — through their wastewater.
An online dashboard now is showing changes over time in levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within sewersheds across the state. The virus can be detected in the feces of those with COVID-19, and tracking its concentration levels can illustrate if communities are experiencing increases or decreases in COVID-19 activity.
The only local area sewer system on the DHS dashboard is in Platteville. Since the city’s first data entry on Sept. 23, there hasn’t been any significant change in wastewater virus levels. In fact, none of the 28 sewersheds on the dashboard currently show any significant changes.
Irv Lupee, utility superintendent for Platteville Water and Sewer, said the first wastewater sample was sent to the state on Sept. 22 and additional samples have been sent each week since.
But Lupee said there still were many questions about the state’s study, such as if wastewater could track an outbreak and if virus levels in wastewater presented a danger to workers.
“They send us a cooler, we put a sample of our wastewater in it, and that is entirely what we do,” he said. “They sent us the results last time. It doesn’t mean anything to us.”
Elizabeth Goodsitt, a Wisconsin DHS communications specialist, said in an email that the study is meant to show if virus levels in a community change over time. She added that more sewersheds will be added to the dashboard as more data is collected.
Evidence of the virus can be present in feces up to a week before someone experiences symptoms of COVID-19, and even if a positive person experiences no symptoms, so Goodsitt said in her email that tracking wastewater virus concentration can provide an early warning sign of any COVID-19 increases.
“It can also provide information that can help local communities intervene more quickly with mitigation strategies to slow disease spread and help communities see how well protective measures are working,” she said in the email.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is currently no information to confirm that anyone has been infected with COVID-19 from wastewater exposure, even if the wastewater contained feces with SAR-CoV-2.
However, Lupee said water and sewer employees try to be careful and stay upwind of manholes, just in case. They also initially paused jetting, or cleaning, the miles of sewer lines they planned to target this year, as the water plumes out of manholes.
But he said they since have gone back to normal operations with the recommended paper masks and gloves.
“We don’t really know (how dangerous it is), but at the same time, we can’t afford not to do maintenance. We don’t want an accidental backup,” he said.
Repeated requests for comment over the phone from Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai were not returned. Kindrai did provide information in an email about wastewater virus tracking, but the information could be found on the DHS website.