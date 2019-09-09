Hillcrest Family Services announced today that its most-recent president and CEO "is no longer serving in that capacity."
The longtime executive she succeeded has returned to lead the organization on an interim basis.
A press release shared first with the Telegraph Herald this afternoon stated that Julie Heiderscheit no longer is serving as president and CEO. She had held the position since April 2017.
The release does not provide information on the reason for the move.
Meanwhile, Gary Gansemer has returned to serve as interim president and CEO. Heiderscheit succeeded Gansemer when he retired after leading Hillcrest for 19 years.
Gansemer told the Telegraph Herald that he was asked to come back and lead the organization on a part-time basis, while its board of directors looks for a permanent replacement.
When asked about the reason for Heiderscheit's departure, Gansemer declined to comment.
When reached by the TH, Heiderscheit said she did not resign from the CEO position and hopes to still work for Hillcrest in some capacity. She has worked since 2006 for the Dubuque nonprofit, which provides mental health, education and residential care services.
When asked about no longer being CEO and president, Heiderscheit said she was "labeled unconventional in some of my approaches," but she declined to elaborate further.
Gansemer said the board of directors hopes to find a permanent replacement at the end of the year.
