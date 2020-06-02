Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Expanded utility subsidy
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to revise city ordinances to include water and sewer service in an existing program that provides a 50% monthly discount on refuse collection and stormwater base rate fees.
Background: To qualify, applicants must be city residents and a billed residential utility customer and provide proof of extreme financial hardship.
Additionally, they must earn a household income equal to or less than those used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Section 8 housing program. For a household of four, that comes to no more than $41,450 annually.
What’s next: The discount would not begin to be applied to utility bills until July 1.
Health care coverage for Marshallese
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file a letter sent to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by Mayor Roy Buol requesting the governor’s advocacy and support for extending state Medicaid benefits to Iowa’s Marshallese residents.
Background: They were allowed to settle in the United States decades after the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on their Pacific Island home and were afforded free health care through Medicaid in return, only to see it taken away in 1996 with the passage of federal welfare reform.
Now, their community is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a significant toll due to barriers to receiving health care services.
What’s next: At least six Marshallese community members in Dubuque have died from the coronavirus, accounting for one third of the county’s deaths related to the virus. The 800 to 900 Marshallese in Dubuque represent less than 1% of the county’s population.
Request for federal funding
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a resolution calling on Congress to provide “fair and direct” financial aid for Iowa cities and counties, regardless of size.
Background: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in late March provided $150 billion to local, state and tribal governments, but only provided direct assistance to cities and counties with populations of at least 500,000 people.
Council members also request flexibility to use federal funds not only to respond to the pandemic, but to shore up budget shortfalls resulting from pauses in tourism and commerce.
“Local governments are equipped to ensure federal funds are immediately used to rebuild and reopen the national economy,” according to the resolution. “Federal funding will keep the middle-class workers employed and critical services operating.”
What’s next: City officials project losses of tens of millions of dollars over the next few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the city has eliminated or postponed capital projects, frozen hiring, staff salaries and travel expenses, and delayed vehicle, technology and equipment purchases.