The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Isaiah W. Boyd, 24, of 925 Oak St., was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Boyd assaulted Vanessa A. Birch, 24, of the same address on Oct. 29.
  • Heather L. Herrig, 33, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.

