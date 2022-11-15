The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Isaiah W. Boyd, 24, of 925 Oak St., was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Boyd assaulted Vanessa A. Birch, 24, of the same address on Oct. 29.
Heather L. Herrig, 33, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Robert W. Ware-Moore III, 28, of 20271/2
Washington St., was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communication and warrants charging domestic assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, driving while barred, and violation of pretrial supervision. Court documents state that Ware-Moore assaulted Alyson S. Hansel, 26, of the same address in the presence of a 1-year-old child on Sunday and assaulted Jewell M. Kieffer, 29, of 745 Bluff St., on Aug. 22.
Shelby R. Key, 29, of 2130 Woodland Drive, No. 6, reported $1,300 in criminal damage done to two vehicles around 2:43 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Sharon A. Tuthill, 54, of 645 Cessna Drive, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of the Roosevelt Street extension.
Alyssa K. Reigle, 28, of 2131 Jackson St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $2,500 around 1 a.m. Friday from her residence.
Brian J. Swalley, 30, of Cuba City, Wis., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $6,500 between Oct. 22 and Friday at a storage facility at 1820 Radford Road.