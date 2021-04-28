One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Ashley D. Augustyn, 34, of Elkader, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Asbury Road. Police said a vehicle driven by Lyle J. Johnson, 22, of Epworth, Iowa, was traveling south on the arterial when he ran a red light at the intersection. Johnson’s vehicle struck Augustyn’s vehicle in the intersection.
Johnson was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.