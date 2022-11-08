Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
CLAYTON COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS (2 seats)
Doug Reimer, R — 5,062
Steve Doeppke, R (i) — 4,578
Phil Specht, D — 1,953
Lester Simons, D — 1,676
ATTORNEY — Zach Herrmann, R (i)
RECORDER
Sue Meyer, R (i) — 5,536
Donna Kann, D — 1,674
TREASURER — Linda Zuercher, R (i)
DELAWARE COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT 3 --Shirley Helmrichs, R (i)
ATTORNEY — John Bernau, R (i)
RECORDER — Daneen Schindler, R (i)
TREASURER — Pam Klein, R (i)
JACKSON COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT 2
Nin Flagel, R — 4,469
Larry McDevitt, D (i) — 3,157
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT 3 — Don Schwenker, R
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Sara Davenport, D (i) — 2,364
John Kies, R — 5,282
RECORDER — Arlene Schauf, D (i)
TREASURER — Beth Gerlach, R (i)
GRANT COUNTY
(NOTE: Grant County results not available as of press time, but below incumbents running unopposed.)
SHERIFF — Nate Dreckman, R (i)
CORONER — Phyllis Fuerstenberg, R (i)
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT — Tina McDonald, R (i)
SHERIFF — Reg Gill, R (i)
CORONER — Linda Gebhardt, D (i)
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT — Trisha Rowe, R (i)
JO DAVIESS COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK AND RECORDER — Angela Kaiser, R (i)
COUNTY TREASURER — Melisa Hammer, R (i)
SHERIFF — Kevin Turner, R (i)
STATE’S ATTORNEY — Chris Allendorf, R (i)
JO DAVIESS COUNTY BOARD
DISTRICT 1 — Diane Gallagher, R (i)
DISTRICT 2 — Don Zillig, D (i)
DISTRICT 3 — John Lang, R (i)
DISTRICT 4 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 5 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 6 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 7
John Creighton, R — 274
Don Hill, D (i) — 206
DISTRICT 8 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 9 — John Schultz, R (i)
DISTRICT 10 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 11 — Janet Checker, D
DISTRICT 12 — No candidates filed in advance. Write-in results not yet available.
DISTRICT 13 — Steven McIntyre, R (i)
DISTRICT 14 — Darcy Wild, R (i)
DISTRICT 15 — Robert O’Connor, R (i)
DISTRICT 16 — Robert Heuerman, R (i)
DISTRICT 17 — LaDon Trost, R (i)
ADVISORY REFERENDUM
Should the Jo Daviess County Board seek the passage of legislation allowing the county board to levy up to a 1% service tax on overnight stays at lodging businesses?
Yes — 5,853
No — 3,370
