ASBURY, Iowa — Temwa Phiri committed to helping others reach their health goals after he realized he wasn’t meeting his own.
Phiri ran track and played football while attending University of Dubuque. He later learned the hard way that staying in shape isn’t always easy.
“Those sports really helped keep me fit,” Phiri said. “After I graduated, my weight went up and my energy went down.”
Despite being a physically active person, Phiri acknowledged that he hadn’t always given equal consideration to his diet. Phiri returned to a happier, slimmer version of himself after viewing his wellness through a broader lens and paying closer attention to what he was putting in his body.
After finding his way back to a healthier lifestyle, Phiri is eager to help others complete their own journey.
Phiri opened NuFit at 5555 Saratoga Road in Asbury on June 13. The business sells smoothies, energy teas and other healthy products.
It also offers fitness “boot camps” and provides wellness evaluations to help clients identify goals and create plans to accomplish them.
Phiri acknowledged that some of the nuances of opening a business — such as forming an LLC — were difficult to navigate. He sought support from Startup Dubuque and brought his business plan to fruition.
He said he takes pride in being a Black business owner and hopes it will positively impact others.
“I think it is exciting to have another Black-owned business in the community,” Phiri said. “I want to support everyone who is looking for an opportunity to better their lives.”
Megan Marty, who operates the business along with Phiri, said feedback from customers has been positive.
“I think it will be good for Asbury,” she said. “A lot of people have said that they really needed something like this in the area. They’re excited to have a place to stop and get a healthy option on their way to work.”
Phiri acknowledged that opening a business in the midst of a pandemic comes with its fair share of challenges.
However, he believes the business is meeting a wellness need at a time when it’s top of mind for many residents.
“People have been very active lately, going on walks and exercising as much as they can,” Phiri said. “There’s a huge health focus now.”