FENNIMORE, Wis. — While meeting with a state lawmaker Monday, southwest Wisconsin residents expressed concerns over the state’s commitment to maintaining rural roads and suggested ways the Legislature could allocate funds from an anticipated budget surplus.
More than 25 people attended a listening session hosted by Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore.
Iowa County Supervisor Mark Storti expressed disappointment that Wisconsin lawmakers authorized a $10 vehicle registration fee increase in the 2019-21 biennium budget but rejected efforts to raise the state’s gas tax to finance local road projects.
“Right now, what was passed by the Legislature is very detrimental to the citizens of Wisconsin,” Storti said.
The condition of the state’s highways has been identified as among the bottom-third in the country, and local officials say town and county roads are deteriorating.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed an 8-cent gas tax increase before the budget was approved last year and policy that would automatically adjust the tax with inflation.
Currently, the Wisconsin gas tax rate is 32.9 cents per gallon. Supporters of an increase contend that it charges all road users regardless of a vehicle’s origin, while registration fees only affect Wisconsin residents.
“When you start slamming these old folks because they own cars — they’re not the ones driving on these roads, and we’re giving our neighboring states a pass when they go through Wisconsin,” Storti said.
But Marklein remains skeptical that a gas tax hike is a sustainable solution as vehicles become more fuel-efficient.
“The gallons of fuel we sell is declining,” he said. “And rural areas … we drive more than somebody in Madison. A gas tax is going to affect my constituents more than someone in an urban area.”
Attendees also drew attention to an anticipated $450 million state budget surplus, which lawmakers have considered funneling into a tax break.
But some in the audience indicated they would rather see the funds invested in local road repair, housing rehabilitation grants or mental health initiatives.
“I really think that over time, resources for mental health have drained away,” said Platteville Common Council Member Barb Daus.
Marklein expressed reservations, stating that Evers could use his line-item veto authority to redirect dollars away from the targeted initiatives for which the funds are intended.
That is a fear shared by Montfort resident and former Grant County Supervisor Bill Biefer, who said Evers prioritizes metropolitan freeway megaprojects over rural infrastructure.
“It’s not going to do any good because he’s going to keep sending the money to Madison and Milwaukee,” Biefer said.