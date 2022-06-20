Oliver McCarthy-Gilmore seemed happiest Sunday afternoon when he could sit at the wheel of a semi.
The 2-year-old son of Kate and Nathan McCarthy-Gilmore, of Dubuque, accompanied his parents to the Park-n-Shine car show at Grand View United Methodist Church, where more than a dozen classic cars and a few shiny trucks were displayed in the church parking lot.
“He loves cars,” Kate McCarthy-Gilmore said, as her toddler held her hand and walked over to a 2018 Peterbilt 389 semi cab belonging to Mark Fensterman, of Dubuque.
“He loves anything with wheels,” Nathan McCarthy-Gilmore said of his son.
Fensterman gave Oliver permission to sit in the driver’s seat of the cab, which delighted the youngster.
“I think it’s cool,” Fensterman said of the toddler’s attraction to the truck. “You hope some kids grow up to be truck drivers, too. I’ve been (truck driving) for over 20 years and when I was a kid I said I wanted to drive trucks.”
Families strolled around the parking lot, pausing to look under hoods or to peer into open car windows at dashboards. The church launched the car show a year ago.
“We’re always doing things to help people get to know each other,” said Grand View pastor Rev. Tom Shinkle.
The summer event calendar for the church also includes an annual tractor pull, held in conjunction with the Dubuque-based Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association. The car show provides Shinkle’s church another unconventional way to bring people together.
Shinkle said he had seen other churches host car shows for a few years and decided to give the event a try at his church.
The car show is not competitive, but instead provides an informal way for families to enjoy a day out.
“People who might not think of themselves as ‘car people’ come out and eat and get some ice cream and stroll around and talk to people,” Shinkle said. “It just seems to work for getting people together, getting people to know each other and talk to each other on Father’s Day.”
Tom Kuehn shared the history of his car, a green 1969 Buick Riviera, at the church show. Kuehn explained how the previous owner was a man in Galesburg, Ill., who stored the car in a climate-controlled trailer for a decade before Kuehn bought it, helping to keep it in pristine condition.
“I found it at a car show six years ago,” said Kuehn, of rural Dubuque. “It only has 14,000 miles on it.”
Lee Baumhover, of Peosta, Iowa, has had the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air he showed at the church for 33 years. He said he had wanted that year and model of car since he was a high school student growing up in Dubuque.
“I was a sophomore in high school in 1957 and there was an older fellow down the street who had (a 1957 Chevy),” said Baumhover. “I would have given some body parts to have that car.”
Baumhover eventually found one, and he considers it the gem of his car collection.
“I have owned 11 or 12 classic cars, but this is my favorite,” he said. “Because I was a high schooler in 1957.”
