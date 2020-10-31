PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville Associate Professor John Peterson will not be traveling to visit his family in Michigan this year during the holidays.
He is urging students to do the same: Remain in Platteville and avoid potentially spreading the novel coronavirus to loved ones.
“You don’t see the virus, so it’s really easy to downplay the severity of it,” Peterson said.
University leaders are backing that approach and are encouraging students to stick around. The campus will remain open to students during upcoming academic breaks.
The announcement follows a wave of new infections and hospitalizations since colleges reopened this fall, especially in Wisconsin, which is currently a national hot spot.
Looking ahead to holiday vacations, institutions of higher education throughout the tri-state area are leaving it to students to decide whether to travel but are trying to steer them to make safe choices.
Young adults and teens are at low risk for COVID-19 complications, but they can spread the virus to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised.
In Iowa, 45% of all infections have occurred in 18- through 40-year-olds, while 90% of deaths have occurred in adults ages 61 and older.
Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist, said the mode of transportation used when traveling adds complexity to determining a person’s level of risk.
“Some students will be going home by car. There may be some who have to travel longer distances and will go by bus or plane,” she said. “Those are considerations that have to be factored into (determining) … your potential exposure.”
Completing the semester
To reduce risk, several local institutions of higher education will transition to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving through the end of the semester.
Because students can complete most courses remotely from any location, officials from institutions such as Loras College and Clarke University are encouraging students who return home for Thanksgiving to remain at home until classes resume during the winter term or spring semester.
Clarke administrators recently sent a campus email to students urging them to get tested for COVID-19 when they depart campus and to quarantine until they receive their results.
The University of Dubuque will resume face-to-face classes after the Thanksgiving holiday, and officials anticipate that most students will travel home and subsequently return to campus.
However, students who wish to remain on campus during the holiday and complete the semester in person, or who travel home and desire to complete the semester remotely can do so, said Mike Durnin, dean of student formation.
Northeast Iowa Community College, a commuter school, continues to stress the importance of following safety protocols while in public spaces, including social distancing and wearing face masks, Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement, wrote in a statement.
Winter break
Administrators at several institutions said students who need or desire to remain on campus during winter break also can do so.
“We have always allowed for special circumstances for various students,” Durnin said. “Of course, this year as we look at it, there might be some students who need to stick around.”
Kate Zanger, Clarke’s vice president for student life, said only a handful of students will need housing accommodations during winter break.
“We will make sure they have somewhere to go,” she said.
Housing at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College is rented throughout the year, so students who live on campus can continue to do so over the winter holiday.
Dan Imhoff, director of facilities and safety, said the institution has emailed students information concerning the “risks and rewards of travel.”
“We’ve been trusting the students and their judgment,” he said. “We’ll be encouraging them to make wise decisions. It’s hard to tell someone not to go visit family.”