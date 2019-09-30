SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in an encouraging environment. Matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Registration required.
Story time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Author Event, 6:30 p.m., Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa. Author Kurt Hansen will read from his new novel, “Gathered,” and sign copies. Cash bar and food available.
LEARNING
Today
Adulting 101: Self Care with the Riverview Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. For ages 16 and older.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. September’s theme is “Ancient Egypt.” For ages kindergarten and older.
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. Guests welcome.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Blood Drive at First English Lutheran Church, 3 p.m., 215 W. Pine St., Platteville, Wis., Fellowship Hall. Details: Nancy, 608-348-8655.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day-at-a-Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Center, Eighth and Main Streets.
Gamma Phi Delta Blood Drive, 11 a.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Details: Czerina Quillao, 815-616-2345.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Blood Drive, 4 p.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St., Clarion Room. Details: Erica, 563-321-9613.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., 1670 Asbury Road, Intergroup.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet or cross-stitch project to work on. Be prepared to share ideas and tips on your best crafting style. For ages 16 and older.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.