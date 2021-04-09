No injuries were reported from a shooting Wednesday night in Dubuque.
Lt. Ted McClimon said police were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. to the area of East 15th and Jackson streets for a report of gunshots fired during a disturbance.
“We were able to confirm the report,” he said. “There were no injuries and no property damage.”
McClimon did not say if police had any suspects.
“We’re still investigating it,” he said.
McClimon said the incident marks the sixth confirmed case of shots fired with criminal intent in 2021. There were 17 such instances in all of 2020 and 16 in 2019.