MAQUOKETA, Iowa — After Teresa Hosch’s move-in date was pushed back from Christmastime to May, she was more than ready to get settled and begin life at the new “pocket neighborhood” in Maquoketa.
“It’s just kind of perfect for me,” she said. “I think it could be a great little retirement community, but I think it could be perfect for any age too.”
Hosch was the first to move into the Bear River Cottages, located at German Street and Creslane Drive. Construction continues, but the neighborhood will include 10 new homes gathered around a landscaped common area with recreational amenities such as rain and community gardens and a gazebo for picnics and outdoor grilling.
Work for the new neighborhood started last fall. The project is a joint effort by East Central Intergovernmental Association, the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities.
The homes are all priced at about $150,000 and have two or three bedrooms with a two-car garage and unfinished basement. ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer said the purpose of the “pocket neighborhood” project was to fill a gap in affordable housing.
“This project was about eight years in the making,” Deutmeyer said. “We were looking for the last several years for a community that was interested in piloting this project for residents who are 80% of the median household income or less.”
To qualify, homeowners who meet the required income restrictions — no more than 80% of the median income in Jackson County — can receive $25,000 in down payment assistance as well as an additional $5,000 through Iowa Finance Authority.
“There are a lot of homes being built over $200,000, and not everyone can afford that,” Deutmeyer said. “Our goal is to be able to build something affordable.”
Construction on the remaining seven homes initially was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they should be finished in the next six to nine months.
The county previously owned the land and sold it to ECIA for $1, and the city agreed to borrow about $400,000 to install a sewer and water system in the neighborhood. The debt the city took on for the project will be paid off by the new homeowners, said City Manager Gerald Smith.
“The project has been going a little slower because of COVID-19, but that can be said about any project in the state and country,” he said. “One home is completed, and I know that others are coming. Right now, they are just looking for buyers.”
Smith said he hopes that Maquoketa can become a model for other cities throughout the state and country to look into pocket neighborhoods and help provide additional affordable housing that is greatly needed.
“We’re anxious to see the project completed and buyers who are able to meet the qualifications,” he said. “We want to see this project replicated elsewhere. It is able to fill a gap that is desperately needed here in town.”